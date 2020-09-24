Want a Seattle Seahawk to deliver your dinner?

Cliff Avril's Dining to Make A Difference has players delivering dinner and an auction that lets you rub virtual shoulders with the stars! Monday 9/28 #newdaynw

SEATTLE — The 7th Annual Dining to Make A Difference fundraiser is going virtual, but former Seahawk Cliff Avril says the night will still have the signature draw it's known for - former and current Seattle Seahawks serving dinner.

VIP Ticket holders will have their meal delivered by a Seahawk, while General Admission ticket holders will have some fun surprises as well.

The event is a fundraiser for the Cliff Avril Family Foundation to benefit JDRF as well as continue the foundation's mission to support healthy living and educating youth here and in Haiti.

Afterward, VIP guests will participate in a Q & A mix & mingle with Cliff and other Seahawks players including Michael Bennett, Doug Baldwin, Bruce Irvin, and more.

**Note: VIP Tickets sold until midnight on Sept. 24th!

Event Details

General Admission guests will have the option to pick-up their meals curbside at their selected restaurant or have their meals delivered via Grubhub.

While General Admission guests wait to enter the virtual event, you will be entertained by a local live band.

The evening will recognize Safeway and Dr. Angela Chien for their work in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The night will include a silent and live auction, along with a fund-a-need with proceeds benefiting JDRF.

So get ready for a one-of-a-kind virtual event. Believe us….you won’t be disappointed and it’s all for an AMAZING cause!

The Evening Itinerary

5:30 – 6:30 PM Meal Delivery/Pick Up

Meal Delivery/Pick Up 6:30 – 7:00 PM VIP Q & A w/ Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, Bruce Irvin and Doug Baldwin

VIP Q & A w/ Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, Bruce Irvin and Doug Baldwin 7:00 – 8:15 PM Dinner/Auction