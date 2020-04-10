Wilson leads Seahawks to first 4-0 start since 2013

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-23 on Sunday.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes and the Seattle Seahawks improved to 4-0 with a 31-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Seahawks have started 4-0 one time previously in franchise history, in 2013 when they won their only Super Bowl.

Wilson, who finished 24 for 34 and 360 yards, tied Peyton Manning’s record of 15 touchdown passes in the first four games of a season.