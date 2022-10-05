Seahawks 2022 NFL schedule: Russell Wilson returns to Seattle for Week 1 Monday night matchup

The National Football League (NFL) is announcing its full 2022 schedule Thursday evening.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks' new era will begin with a familiar face on the opposing sideline.

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will make his much-anticipated return to Seattle on Sept. 12 since his stunning March trade to the Denver Broncos.

After the Monday night primetime matchup against Wilson, Seattle will travel Sept. 18 to face divisional rival San Francisco 49ers at 1:05 PT.

Incoming quarterback Drew Lock will battle Geno Smith for a starting quarterback job previously occupied by Wilson for the past 10 years.

With Wilson missing three games with a finger injury, the Seahawks offense plummeted to 16th in points per game and 20th in yards per game. The longtime Seahawks quarterback ended his tenure posting his lowest Total Quarterback Rating (QBR) of his career.

Seattle's defense fared better from a points allowed standpoint (ranking 12th), but the unit gave up 6,445 total yards, the 28th-worst mark in the NFL.