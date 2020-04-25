SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks picked LSU offensive lineman Damien Lewis with the 69th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks picked up the guard with the fifth pick in the third round, which they acquired in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

While at LSU, Lewis was listed at 6-foot 3-inches tall and weighing 332 pounds. He was voted to the 2019 Second Team all-SEC by the AP.

Lewis was a two-year starter at LSU after transferring from Northwest Mississippi Community College. He started all 28 games of his career at LSU.

The need for offensive lineman was a big focus for the Seahawks coming into the draft.

