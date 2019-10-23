RENTON, Wash. (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks have addressed depth concerns in the defensive backfield by acquiring Quandre Diggs from the Detroit Lions.

The Lions confirmed the trade. Detroit sent Diggs and a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Seahawks fora fifth-round pick in 2020.

Seattle has major depth worries at safety after Bradley McDougald and Lano Hill missed Sunday's loss to Baltimore with injuries. Hill is expected to be out a few weeks with an elbow injury, while Seattle is hoping McDougald will return soon after being sidelined by back spasms.

Diggs will add some needed versatility. He can play free safety and nickel and could be an option after free safety Tedric Thompson has struggled in coverage at times this season.