Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright was inactive Week 11against the Green Bay Packers, sidelined once again with a knee injury.

Wright had undergone arthroscopic surgery over the summer and sat out the first six games of the season before easing back into play. Coach Carroll now thinks he might have been rushed back after all.

“We’re trying to get his knee back where he really feels confident that he can get back and stay back,” Carroll said during his Friday press conference. “We’re going to take our time, whatever time it takes to check that out and make a decision on it and give him an opportunity.”

“The whole time, we were pressing for really quick return and he was going for it and we were going for it and the docs (doctors) we’re going for it and all that, and it just maybe was too much, too soon but we found out that he did everything he could,” Carroll continued.

Wright resumed full practice after the Seahawks bye and was able to make the next three starts before exiting the Week 10 matchup against the Rams early, unable to return.

“He’s been awesome and he did everything he could to get back,” Carroll explained. “Now we’re going to just figure it out and make sure that we give him a shot to come back full-go.”

Carroll is hopeful the long weekend and extra rest will benefit the linebacker but will continue to proceed with caution for now.

© 2018 KING