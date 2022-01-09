x
Seahawks win 38-30 to spoil Cardinals shot at NFC West title

Russell Wilson threw 3 TD passes, Rashaad Penny ran for 190 yards and a TD, and the Seahawks spoiled a shot at the NFC West title for the Cardinals in 38-30 win.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, celebrates his touchdown run against the Arizona Cardinals with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain (18) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, Rashaad Penny ran for 190 yards and a touchdown, and the Seattle Seahawks spoiled a shot at the NFC West title for the Arizona Cardinals by beating them 38-30 on Sunday.

It was a back-and-forth game that was supplemented by a healthy dose of scoreboard watching. 

The Cardinals were still in the running for a the NFC West title with a win on Sunday and the 49ers beat the Rams in overtime. 

In the end, the scoreboard's results were moot. 

The Cardinals couldn't take care of business against the Seahawks and will settle for the No. 5 seed in the bracket.

