Seahawks' Wilson feeling the rush since 1st Arizona game

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — With all the yards and touchdowns he's thrown for this season, Seattle's Russell Wilson has been more exposed as a passer than any other point in his career.

For the first five games, the Seahawks offensive line was exceptional at keeping Wilson protected enough for the quarterback to get off to one of the best starts in league history.

But ever since Seattle's Week 7 loss to Arizona, the pressure surrounding Wilson has increased.

He's been sacked 15 times over the past four games, including 11 in the past two weeks.

Paging Carlos Hyde, Chris Carson, any viable running threat:



Russell Wilson's taken 34 knockdowns last 2 weeks. Bills had 5 sacks, 11 QB hits. Rams had 6 sacks, 12 QB hits.



Searching for why Wilson's committed 7 turnovers the last 2 games? Start with how much he's getting hit — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 16, 2020