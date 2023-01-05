Seattle Seahawks will decline 5th year option for Jordyn Brooks

The Seahawks are going to decline the 5th year option on linebacker Jordyn Brooks' contract. The fifth year option would have guaranteed him $12.7 million in 2024.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are going to decline the fifth year option on linebacker Jordyn Brooks' contract, according to multiple reports. The fifth year option would have guaranteed Brooks $12.7 million for the 2024 season.

Brooks is entering the final year of his rookie deal. If the Seahawks don't sign him to a new deal, the 25-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the season.

The linebacker tore his ACL in his right knee on January first against the Jets. He had surgery to repair it and is going through rehabilitation for the knee.

The Hawks hope he can return in time for the start of the season. Seattle signed Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner and former Steelers linebacker Devin Bush this off-season to fill-in until Brooks is ready.

Seattle selected Brooks in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 27th overall, out of Texas Tech.