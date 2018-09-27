Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin will return to the practice field Wednesday after missing the last few weeks with a knee injury.

Baldwin suffered an MCL sprain during the Seahawks opener in Denver and has been sidelined since the Week 1 contest. The wide receiver sat out the entire preseason with a sore knee on the other leg.

“He’s gonna practice today,” coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday. “It’s a great step, jump for him to make. He’s in the walkthrough today, he’ll practice for the first time in a few weeks. He looks really good and light on his feet and he’s very confident that he can have a chance to play this week. So we’ll see how that goes.”

Carroll said Baldwin is “dying to get back out there” and is hopeful he can make the return in time to face the Cardinals in Arizona this Sunday.

“He’s confident – that’s not a surprise,” Carroll continued. “We’ll gotta see if he can pull it off.”

