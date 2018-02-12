The Seattle Seahawks return home to the friendly confines of CenturyLink Field to take on the San Francisco 49ers Week 13. Of course, CenturyLink is only friendly to the Seahawks. For the 49ers it has turned into a House of Horrors.

San Francisco is a pitiful 4-13 all-time at CenturyLink and hasn’t managed to win there since narrowly escaping with a 19-17 victory in 2011. Since then, the 49ers have experienced nothing but disappointment. The Seahawks blew them out 42-13 the following season and 29-3 in Week 2 of 2013. Seattle is also where the 49ers lost the 2013 NFC Championship. It is important to note these were also some of the best San Francisco teams since the Steve Young era.

RELATED: Sherman takes shots at Wilson before showdown

Ever since San Francisco parted ways with former head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2014, the Niners have been one of the NFL’s bottom feeders, going 13-35 from 2015 to 2017. Things were starting to look up for the team by the Bay when they traded for former Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. With Garoppolo at the helm, San Francisco won their last five games of 2017.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Unfortunately, Garoppolo was lost for the season in Week 3 when he tore his ACL against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now the 49ers are 2-9 and in the midst of yet another lost campaign – their fourth straight losing season.

The bright side for the 49ers this year is the fact they are still a generally competitive team. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has proven his mettle as someone who can effectively prepare his team for any opponent as the Niners have only lost two games by more than 10 points all season.

San Francisco has also performed quite well against the run as they are currently the No. 10 ranked rushing defense in the NFL. The Niners defense is led by former Seahawk corner Richard Sherman who has played remarkably well for someone coming off a torn Achilles. Sherman has not allowed a single touchdown in 2018.

Although the Niners have been more competitive than people might’ve expected, they are still severely limited by not having a starting caliber quarterback. Second-year undrafted quarterback Nick Mullens is at the helm and after lighting up the Oakland Raiders in his first start, his limitations are beginning to show.

Prediction – Seahawks over 49ers 24-6

The Seahawks are hot right now and have beaten the 49ers in nine-straight games. Don’t expect this to change on Sunday, especially with a backup quarterback experiencing the hostility of CenturyLink Field for the first time.

However, the Seahawks may not simply run away with the game either. They will be in control, but San Francisco will still play them tough as a divisional rival. Last season it took a last-second touchdown drive from the Seahawks to barely beat the Niners 12-9. San Francisco knows Seattle about as well as anyone, and that may keep them relatively competitive.

The Seahawks will still take care of business at home as they look ahead to a Monday Night matchup versus the Vikings.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM