Seattle may have dropped a close one Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, but the beauty of playing on Thursday night means there is little time for the team – or the fans – to dwell on the past. The Seahawks return to the Pacific Northwest for a prime-time duel against their old rivals, the Green Bay Packers.

In the Russell Wilson era, the Seahawks and Packers are tied at 3-3 in a series which has been one of the more bizarre in recent NFL memory. There is no love lost between either team. Thursday night is not just some game, it yet another chapter in an emotionally charged rivalry.

The first match was a controversial one in 2012 for Monday Night Football. A Wilson “Hail Mary” pass was caught by both then-Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate and then-Packers defensive back M. D. Jennings. Most people believe Jennings had more possession of the ball, which would have resulted in a game-ending interception. Instead, the referees called it a touchdown for Tate, giving Seattle a narrow 14-12 victory.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Also see | Seahawks face critical match against the Packers at home

The second was a 36-16 blowout Seattle win, and the third was the infamous 2014 NFC Championship. The Seahawks were attempting to reach a second straight Super Bowl to defend their title, however, they were in serious danger of losing such an opportunity to the Packers. Green Bay had come in and controlled Seattle the entire game, intercepting Wilson four times.

Leading 19-7 late in the fourth, it appeared the Packers were about to walk away with an upset victory. Instead, the Seahawks scored late, had a little luck from a botched Packers onside kick recovery, and completed an improbable comeback by winning 28-22 in overtime to reach Super Bowl XLIX.

Since then, the advantage has decidedly shifted in favor of Green Bay. The following year the Packers won 27-17 at Lambeau Field. In 2016 they added insult to injury by intercepting Wilson a career-high five times in a 38-10 beatdown. Most recently, the Packers kept Seattle out of the end zone and forced them to settle for three field goals in a 17-9 defensive slug-fest.

Also see | What to expect if Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright is out Thursday

For whatever reason, Green Bay always matches up very well against Seattle. The Packers seem to have Wilson’s number as he has never played all too great against them, even in victories. In their six meetings, Wilson has only completed 56 percent of his passes and thrown eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions – the only team he has more interceptions than touchdowns against.

Seattle’s offense has been playing mostly well, but they have sputtered in critical areas this year, a major reason why they are 4-5. This might be costly against a defense which always seems to be one step ahead of them.

It should be noted the road team has not won in this series. Each team’s three victories have happened on their home turf, but this might be changing on Thursday night . . .

Prediction – Packers over Seahawks 24-16

The Packers are currently 0-4 on the road this year for the first time since a disastrous 4-12 campaign in 2005. They also haven’t started 0-5 on the road since 1979, and it feels hard to bet against a future Hall of Fame quarterback like Aaron Rodgers in this situation.

Also see | Seahawks and 49ers lose their spot on Sunday Night Football

Not to mention, CenturyLink Field hasn’t been living up to its lofty status as one of the best home fields in the league. The Seahawks are only 5-6 in their last 11 home games.

Rodgers has had his way with the Seahawks defense as of late, and that was against the original Legion of Boom. Now he faces a young, inexperienced, and slightly banged up secondary with an inconsistent pass rush.

The Packers defense will keep Wilson and the offense in check, as the last six meetings clearly indicate. Expect a low scoring, sloppy, and perhaps chippy game between two desperate rivals with a handful of signature Aaron Rodgers miracle throws to seal a Green Bay victory in the Pack’s first trip to Seattle since the 2014 playoffs.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM