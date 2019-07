710 ESPN's John Clayton goes 1-on-1 with KING 5's Paul Silvi to talk about some big decisions for the Seahawks.

Clayton doesn't Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner, or any other player, should not represent himself in contract negotiations. He thinks it puts him at a disadvantage.

He's also unsure of what the mark is for Jarran Reed to earn, per year, if he gets a new deal.

Clayton talks about how Wagner has been very helpful in mini-camp, despite not practicing with the team.