Seahawks' Wagner adds another notch to his career resume

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bobby Wagner reached another milestone last week, which at this point of his career is one more bullet point to his already impressive resume.

The latest addition to Wagner's long list of accolades came with his five tackles last week against Philadelphia, giving him 101 for the season.

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ tackles for the 9th year in a row! @Bwagz putting up some #ProBowlVote numbers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U7m9coDbig — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 1, 2020

That's tied for fourth in the league and made him one of seven players to already reach the century mark this season.

But it was reaching 100 tackles that put Wagner in rare company yet again.

He became just the third player since 2000 to have nine consecutive seasons with at least 100 tackles.