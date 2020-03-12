Here we go! Talking Seahawks vs. Giants in The Hawk Zone

We're all hoping for another win! #Twelfie

SEATTLE — Terry Hollimon, former running back for the UW Huskies and Co-host of the Barbershop Show is here to talk 'Hawks in the Hawk Zone.

The Seattle Seahawks travelled to the city of brotherly love and took on the Philadelphia Eagles this past Monday night. It was a hard-hitting game and was a little chippy. Chris Carson made a triumphant return along with offensive lineman Mike Lupati and center Ethan Pocic. The defense played well for the second week in a row.

The Seahawks now turn their attention to the New York Giants. The Giants will start Colt McCoy at QB with Daniel Jones injured. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense will face a tough Giants defense this week, as the Giants rank in top half of the league in most defensive categories.

Questions/Conversation for the Hawk Zone:

Does Russ need to put more emphasis on getting Lockett the ball?

What’s been the difference with the Defensive line and getting pressure on the QB?

Let Russ Cook or Feed Carson and Hyde?

The Seahawks are the only team to not have a positive COVID test.