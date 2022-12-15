Seahawks preview: NFC West on the line in Thursday Night Football matchup

The Seahawks have lost the last three of four games, while the 49ers are riding an NFL-best six-game winning streak.

SEATTLE — With four games left in the regular season, the Seattle Seahawks still have an outside chance of winning the division.

It won't be possible, of course, if they fail to beat the division-leading San Francisco 49ers at home on Thursday Night Football. The 9-4 49ers would clinch the NFC West with a victory on the road, leaving the Seahawks with a wildcard spot as its only pathway for the playoffs.

This will be the team's second meeting this year after the 49ers outclassed the Seahawks 27-7 in the second week.

The Seahawks, for their part, are a much better unit this time around. Geno Smith has produced at a top 10 level, rookie Kenneth Walker III has already been a revelation, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are doing DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett things, and the Seahawks rookie class has infused the team with quality performances across the board.

Meanwhile, the 49ers will be without its top quarterbacks (Jimmy Garropolo and Trey Lance). Star running back Christian McCaffrey is on the 49ers, though, and will present matchup issues for the Seahawks' defense all around the field in this matchup.

If the history of Seahawks vs. 49ers was any indication, expect a game that goes down to the wire.

And it bears repeating: This is easily the biggest game of the Seahawks' season (until next week).

Game info

Matchup : Seahawks (7-6) vs. 49ers (9-4)

: Seahawks (7-6) vs. 49ers (9-4) Time: Thursday, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, 5:15 p.m. Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

Lumen Field, Seattle Key Seahawks: Geno Smith (QB), DK Metcalf (WR), Tariq Woolen (CB)

Geno Smith (QB), DK Metcalf (WR), Tariq Woolen (CB) Key 49ers: Brock Purdy (QB), Christian McCaffrey (RB), Nick Bosa (DE)

A costly slip-up

These three losses in four games have come at the absolute wrong time for the Seahawks. (Is there really ever a "good" time for losing three out of four games?)

It's even worse when you parse through the losses. Seattle lost three home games to the Buccaneers, Raiders and Panthers. None of these teams are legitimate contenders.

Seattle's only win in the last month was against the 4-9 Los Angeles Rams. By just four points.

This uninspiring stretch of football puts the Seahawks on the outside looking in for the playoffs, while its opponent Thursday night hasn't lost a game since Oct. 23.

No Jimmy, no problem?

The 49ers are currently riding an NFL-best six-game winning streak into this divisional matchup. They've won five games by double digits in this stretch, with an average margin of victory of 14.7 points.

Two weeks ago, San Francisco lost its starting quarterback for at least three months with a foot injury. That should have been the death knell for the 49ers, but the 49ers are not most teams.

The 49ers' top-ranked defense is stifling opponents (allowing just 286.8 yards per game) and papering over injuries at the league's most important position.

Brock Purdy, a rookie drafted in the seventh round, is the 49ers' third starting quarterback of the season and here's the thing: He's been really good.

It's been just two starts, but the rookie has been the NFL's eighth-best quarterback on a per-play basis. Purdy has thrown for 461 yards, four touchdowns and completed nearly 70% of his passes.

San Francisco will be very, very, very tough to beat if Purdy continues to play this well.

He has to come down to earth a little. Right?

Game prediction

49ers 21, Seahawks 17.