Seahawks unveil throwback uniforms, paying homage to retro look

The highly-anticipated uniforms will make their on-field debut in Week 8.

SEATTLE — The long-awaited Seattle Seahawks throwback uniforms were finally unveiled Wednesday morning.

Anticipation has been building ever since the team announced last year that it would don throwback jerseys during the 2023 season. The jerseys pay homage to the strong Seahawks teams of the 20th century, when players like Steve Largent and Jim Zorn were connecting in Seattle.

The Seahawks rolled out a complete redesign of the team website's home page, with photos and information about the uniforms and a complement of other gear and logos.

The uniforms and associated apparel became available for sale Wednesday morning, but the jerseys won't make their on-field debut until Oct. 29. That's when the Seahawks will welcome the Cleveland Browns into Lumen Field for a Week 8 game.

The color scheme brings the Seahawks back to the organization's original look with royal blue and apple green, which according to the team was "honoring the Salish seas and forests of the Emerald City and Pacific Northwest."

The team's original silver helmet also will make its return to the gridiron. The National Football League (NFL) changed a rule back in 2021 that limited teams to just one helmet per season. With the return of alternate helmets, the Seahawks are among a number of other NFL teams rolling out throwback looks that weren't possible for years due to league policy.