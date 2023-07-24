Seahawks, Uchenna Nwosu agree on a 3-year extension worth up to $59 million

The Seahawks have locked up edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu for the next three seasons, agreeing to an extension worth up to $59 million on the cusp of training camp.

SEATTLE — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have locked up edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu for the next three seasons, agreeing to an extension worth up to $59 million on the cusp of training camp.

Nwosu's deal includes $32 million guaranteed and was confirmed to The Associated Press by his agents from Rosenhaus Sports Representation on Monday night. Seattle's players report for camp on Tuesday with the first on-field work slated for Wednesday.

Nwosu thrived in 2022, his first season with the Seahawks. He started all 17 games and set career highs in sacks with 9 1/2 and tackles with 66. Nwosu had 12 tackles for loss, forced three fumbles and recovered two.

Nwosu had three two-sack games, and the Seahawks were 7-0 when he recorded at least a half-sack.

The 26-year-old spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He signed a two-year deal worth $19 million with the Seahawks before last season in the hope he could become an anchor for their redesigned defensive front.