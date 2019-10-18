SEATTLE — Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been working hard on and off the filed this season.

His book of poetry, titled "Reflection," is now available.

In the self-help book, Lockett uses his own experiences to address topics related to sports, race, relationships, and living a purposeful life.

“A book that has a lot of reflections, a lot of note to selves. Little things like that. Little things that we experience on the daily: life, anxieties, depressions,” said Lockett about his book.

The book also includes workshop questions and notes of inspirational messages you can use to reflect on your own life.