The Seattle Seahawks traded DE Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs for a first-round draft pick this year, the 29th overall pick.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Seahawks also get a second-round pick in 2020. The teams will swap third-round picks.

Clark proved his worth as a pass rusher with a career-high 13 sacks in 2018. It was the first season he didn't have the assistance of Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril. They were the most sacks by any Seattle player since 2007 and put Clark in line for a massive payday should he hit the open market, the Associated Press previously reported.

However, that didn't happen. Seattle instead used its franchise tag to keep the former second-round pick from hitting the free-agent market.

According to Schefter, the Chiefs and Clark reached a 5-year, $105.5 million agreement.

The Seahawks now have five draft picks for 2019 including two in the first round. They also own the 21st overall pick.