Seahawks land DE Carlos Dunlap from Cincinnati

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Defensive end Carlos Dunlap has been traded from the Cincinnati Bengals to the Seattle Seahawks. Dunlap had made it clear that he was unhappy with his situation in Cincinnati and Seattle was in desperate need to solve its pass rush issues that have been a key part of a defense that ranks last in the league in yards allowed and passing yards allowed.
For Dunlap, the Seahawks give up a seventh-round draft pick and offensive lineman B.J. Finney. Dunlap is 31-years-old. Last season, he had 9 sacks in 14 games.
Dunlap is in his 11th NFL season, the entire time spent with the Bengals. He has 82.5 career sacks, and was a Pro Bowler in 2015 and 2016.