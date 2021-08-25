Seahawks to induct Holmgren, Hasselbeck into Ring of Honor

The Seattle Seahawks will induct former quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and coach Mike Holmgren into the team's Ring of Honor during the upcoming season.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will induct former quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and coach Mike Holmgren into the team's Ring of Honor during the upcoming season.

Hasselbeck will be inducted during halftime of Seattle's game on Oct. 25 against New Orleans.

Holmgren will be inducted six days later during halftime of Seattle's matchup with Jacksonville.

Holmgren arrived from Green Bay as Seattle's coach and general manager in 1999 and led the Seahawks to five division titles and the team's first Super Bowl appearance in 2005.