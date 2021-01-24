Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen retires, becoming broadcaster

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen is retiring from the NFL to become a broadcaster.

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen is retiring from the NFL to become a broadcaster.

The 35-year-old Olsen announced Sunday that he is ending his 14-year playing career to join Fox as a game analyst.

Greg Olsen just announced his retirement on FOX and says he will join their broadcast team #Seahawks — Chris Egan King-5 TV (@ChrisEgan5) January 24, 2021

The first tight end with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Olsen played for the Bears, Panthers and Seahawks.

In his nine seasons with Carolina, Olsen made three Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl and had 524 catches for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns.

He also was a team leader for the Panthers. Olsen spent his final season in Seattle, making 24 receptions and scoring once.