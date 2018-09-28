The Seattle Seahawks practiced Thursday afternoon ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Free safety Earl Thomas was on the field with his teammates after being listed Wednesday as not participating for non-injury related reasons.

Running back Chris Carson, who popped up on Wednesday’s report as a limited participant with a hip injury, was again limited for Thursday’s session.

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin, also limited, could still play this weekend in Arizona after missing the last few weeks with an MCL sprain.

Guard Ethan Pocic (ankle), running back C.J. Prosise (abdomen), linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and defensive ends Dion Jordan (hip) and Rasheem Green (ankle) have yet to practice this week

Center Justin Britt, quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner were all full-go on Thursday.

The final injury report will be released Friday afternoon.

