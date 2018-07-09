The Seattle Seahawks have had a busy week preparing to face the Broncos in Denver to open their regular season.

Coach Pete Carroll has ruled out only one player for Sunday – linebacker K. J. Wright, who is recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery – although he hasn’t been officially listed as such on the daily practice report.

Guard D.J. Fluker has yet to participate in practice, sidelined with a hamstring injury. When asked Wednesday about his status for the weekend, Carroll simply said: “We’ll see.”

Cornerback Dontae Johnson joined Fluker on the bench Thursday, listed with a hip issue.

Defensive end Dion Jordan, who was just activated to start the season from the Physically Unable to Perform List, remains a limited participant, while tackle Germain Ifedi returned to full participation on Thursday.

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin has been a full-go for the second straight practice, despite earlier indications he would be on a pitch count due to a sore knee.

Here’s a look at the complete Thursday practice report for both the Seahawks and the Broncos.

Couple new names to Seattle's injury report today --- CB Dontae Johnson a DNP with a hip and DT Jarran Reed limited with a knee: pic.twitter.com/A5XnhEu7xw — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 6, 2018

