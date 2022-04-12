Seahawks takeaways: What we learned in 27-23 win over Rams

The Seahawks escaped LA with a win Sunday, but it didn't come without some bumps and bruises.

LOS ANGELES — It was dicey against the Matthew Stafford-less Los Angeles Rams, but the Seahawks escaped with a win at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Despite Geno Smith being sacked four times and facing consistent pressure from the Rams' defensive front, he delivered a late touchdown strike to DK Metcalf to secure a crucial divisional win and improve the Seahawks' record to 7-5 on the season.

Here are three takeaways from another tough loss for the Seahawks.

Tariq Woolen sets Seahawks record

In one of the few predictions that appear to be shaping up correctly from before this Seahawks season got underway, I saw Woolen as a potential breakout star for the Seattle secondary.

Sure enough, Woolen pulled down his sixth interception in Sunday's game, setting a Seahawks rookie record and tying him for the NFL lead.

Woolen currently has the second-best odds per Sports Betting Dime for Defensive Rookie of the Year, and also could end up earning a Pro Bowl nod as well.

Bobby Wagner revenge game

Wagner got his first chance to suit up against the Seahawks on Sunday, and he certainly showed out against the organization he spent his first 10 NFL seasons with.

The veteran linebacker had two sacks and a controversial interception in which he appeared to rip the ball away from Seahawks running back Tony Jones Jr.

Wagner was seen shaking hands with numerous former teammates before the game got underway, but also appeared to be shouting at the Seattle sideline following his interception. He will get another chance to face his former team in Week 18 when the Seahawks and Rams meet in the season finale.

Running back depth becomes concern

The Seahawks' running back room might need some reinforcements this week, after both Walker and Deejay Dallas were sidelined with lower-body injuries. Even Jones Jr., who at one point was the only healthy running back in uniform for Seattle, took a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit that took him temporarily out of the game.

Dallas did return to spell Jones Jr. after that hit, but fans should expect to see at least one roster move this week involving bringing in some more bodies at that position.