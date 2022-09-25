Drone delay, Geno Smith performance headline Seahawks' Week 3 loss to Falcons

Geno Smith played another efficient game, but the Seahawks couldn't overcome Marcus Mariota and the Falcons.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks played their first Sunday home game of the 2022 NFL Season against the Atlanta Falcons, hoping to get back in the win column after a tough loss to the rival San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

Here are four takeaways from the Seahawks' 27-23 loss at Lumen Field.

Geno Smith ... cooks?

Smith bounced back from a rough performance against an elite 49ers defense by setting first-half career highs in pass attempts, completions and passing yards against the Falcons, as Seattle carried a 20-17 lead into the half. Smith ended up completing 32-of-44 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Seahawks nearly matched their point total from their first two games (24) in Week 3, as Smith found both DK Metcalf and Will Dissly for passing touchdowns.

Smith did lead the Seahawks on a final drive late in the fourth quarter to try and take the lead, but was intercepted on a fourth-down attempt to seal the defeat.

Smith wasn't perfect, but he certainly improved from his disastrous Week 2 performance.

Seahawks' defense missing injured leaders

Defensive end Shelby Harris, as well as defensive backs Justin Coleman and Joey Blount were inactive for Sunday's game, in addition to Jamal Adams as he was placed on injured reserve. The 0-2 Falcons took full advantage of the banged-up defense, putting up 27 points.

Corrdarelle Patterson rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown, and an Atlanta offense that came in averaging 5.3 yards per play gained over 7 yards per play against the Seahawks' defense.

One positive development was the Seattle secondary got its first interception of the season, courtesy of rookie Tariq Woolen.

TARIQ WOOLEN CLOSING OUT THE HALF IN STYLE!



His first interception of this career.



#ATLvsSEA on FOX — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 25, 2022

Protected airspace

In the fourth quarter, a strange situation unfolded at Lumen Field that was similar to one University of Washington fans experienced Saturday night at Husky Stadium.

The Washington-Stanford was briefly delayed for an unidentified drone over the field. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 25, 2022

A drone flying over the stadium caused the officials to temporarily suspend play while security sorted out the flying object and whether it presented a safety concern.

An on-air report in the broadcast said Saturday night's incident was determined to be a University of Washington-owned drone that lost connection and "went rogue".