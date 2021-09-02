x
Seahawks

Seahawks sign QB Jake Luton, place Cedric Ogbuehi on IR

The Seattle Seahawks added a third quarterback on the active roster after signing Jake Luton.
Credit: AP
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton throws a pass in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks added a third quarterback on the active roster after signing Jake Luton.

They also placed offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve. 

Luton was released by Jacksonville and took the roster spot made available when Sean Mannion was released by Seattle. 

The former Marysville Pilchuck star started three games last season for the Jaguars but he's returning to his home state with the Seahawks. 

Ogbuehi has missed time during training camp due to a biceps injury and going on injured reserve means he will miss the first three games of the season.

