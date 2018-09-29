Free agent safety Eric Reid has found himself employed again, after inking a contract with the Carolina Panthers. However, there was almost a reality where he was dawning the blue and green of Seattle as a opposed to the blue and black of Carolina.

“We did look at him,” coach Pete Carroll commented on Friday. “We did. Seriously. We recognize that he’s a really good ball player and he was out there and there was a time that we didn’t know what was going to happen at the safety spot so we were talking about it.”

The time that Carroll is referring to is prior to All-Pro free safety Earl Thomas returning from his holdout. The Seahawks had Bradley McDougald and Tedric Thompson penciled in as the starting safeties, with Delano Hill and Maurice Alexander expected to be the backups.

Reid, 26, was ranked as the 27th best free agent on the market this offseason, but was unable to land a job. He believes his decision to kneel during the national anthem was a factor, which is why alongside Colin Kaepernick he is filing a collusion grievance against the league.

Thomas’ return allowed Seattle to stick with the personnel that they had on hand. It has worked out quite well so far, as Thomas and McDougald are two of the best safeties in the entire league.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM