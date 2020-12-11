x
Seahawks shaky pass D could be without both starting CBs

Already the worst pass defense in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks could be down both of their starting cornerbacks for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Rams.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar sits on the bench during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Already the worst pass defense in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks could be down both of their starting cornerbacks for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle may be without Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar against the Rams this week. 

And facing a short turnaround with a game against Arizona on Nov. 19, it also raises the question of whether either would be ready to go versus the Cardinals. 

Griffin is still dealing with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 7, while Dunbar left last week's game in Buffalo because of a knee injury.

