Seahawks shaky pass D could be without both starting CBs

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Already the worst pass defense in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks could be down both of their starting cornerbacks for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle may be without Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar against the Rams this week.

And facing a short turnaround with a game against Arizona on Nov. 19, it also raises the question of whether either would be ready to go versus the Cardinals.