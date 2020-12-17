Seahawks see Olsen return to practice sooner than expected

The Seattle Seahawks received an unexpected surprise as veteran tight end Greg Olsen returned to the practice field far sooner than most expected.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks received an unexpected surprise as veteran tight end Greg Olsen returned to the practice field far sooner than most expected.

Olsen was designated for return to practice by the Seahawks less than a month after he landed on injured reserve with a torn fascia in his left foot.

At the time of his injury Seattle estimated Olsen would be out at least a month and potentially upward of six weeks.

That would have put his likely return at the end of the regular season or potentially not until the playoffs.