NORFOLK, Va.- The city of Norfolk has always meant the world to Seattle safety, Kam Chancellor. "To be in a position where you can allow kids to show their gifts; to exercise happiness, to exercise community, to exercise togetherness, to exericise love. It's just awesome", he says. Another big crowd was on hand as the annual Bam Bam's Spring Jam changed venues. Town Point Park was too muddy from last week's Virginia Beer Festival, so they switched it to the plaza outside of Norfolk Scope.

Chancellor also talked football. His season in Seattle came to an abrupt end during week 10 when he suffered an unspecified neck injury that put him on injured reserve. He now has to wait until June to get medical clearance to see if he has an NFL future. "If my body says I can play, I'm going to play", he says. "I'm a very good listener." The 30 year old added, "I feel like I'm still in my prime."

