Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was carted off the field in the middle of the fourth quarter against the Cardinals in Arizona Sunday afternoon.

With an aircast placed on his lower left leg, Thomas was transported to the locker room to undergo X-rays and further testing. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the game Thomas has a lower leg fracture.

#Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says at his press conference that star S Earl Thomas has a lower leg fracture. He’ll go on Injured Reserve. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2018

Thomas held out the entire offseason for a contract extension or trade but ultimately reported to duty in time for the season opener.

Thomas is doubtful to return.

