The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Seattle has been steadily improving over its last five games and Los Angeles will be the latest test for the 4-3 Seahawks.

Having faced off in the preseason, each team has a bit of a preview of what exactly it will take to get the Week 9 win.

Chargers’ keys to victory: Chargers’ quarterback Philip Rivers remains one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks for a reason and he’s once again proving his worth this season.

“He’s so smart, you just can’t fool the guy,” coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. “He just sees everything. He’s got great sense. That’s kind of where it starts, but he also has extremely great accuracy. He throws the ball in all kinds of situations whether he’s in trouble or not. He’s not a guy that’s going to run around a lot, but he moves really adeptly in the pocket and then he finds ways to make great throws.”

Against the Seahawks’ secondary, Rivers will likely look to wide receiver Keenan Allen, whose consistency could frustrate the young defenders and set the tone quickly in Seattle.

Edge-rusher Melvin Gordon, in the hunt for QB Russell Wilson, will have to face the Seahawks’ new and improved offensive line, which has stood stout throughout the last few outings.

Seahawks’ keys to victory: The Seahawks have finally returned to a run-first offense with the one-two punch of running backs Chris Carson and Mike Davis handling the bulk of the carries. The impressive turnaround of the offensive line has now allowed the backs some breathing room.

“That’s what those backs have done for us, is when there’s free hitters – which there are going to be – they’ve been able to kind of run over those guys and move those guys so it starts with the run game, then it goes obviously to Russ and our ability to win in man-to-man situations,” offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer explained Thursday.

As for the passing game, with Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett and David Moore on the field, Wilson can trust his reliable receivers when Seattle turns to its air attack.

With K.J. Wight back in the lineup, the Seahawks linebackers

pose a real threat to Rivers, especially if he is rattled early and often on Sunday.

Matchup to watch: Russell Wilson vs. Derwin James. Seattle’s offense needs to be wary of the rookie free safety, who is likely to strike from almost anywhere on the field. Wilson must rely on his veteran instincts when challenging James, the young Earl Thomas in the making.

Who wins? After just two games at home this season, the Seahawks finally return to CenturyLink Field where they are tough to beat for almost any opponent. With the team healthy and hungry in front of the 12th Man, Seattle could earn a must-needed win in the hunt for a postseason chance.

Seahawks 27-24.

