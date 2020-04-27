Seahawks releasing veterans Britt, Fluker

The Seattle Seahawks are releasing Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker in a major overhaul of their offensive line that clears significant salary cap space.

A person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press that Britt had been informed he is being released, ending six seasons with the Seahawks.

Britt cryptically left this message on his Instagram, possibly confirming the split between him and the Seahawks.

Quarterback Russell Wilson went to social media to show his appreciation to the guy who snapped him the ball.

Fluker posted on Twitter that he had been released after two seasons as Seattle's starting right guard.

The two moves were not unexpected. Seattle will save about $12 million combined in salary cap space between the two roster moves, most of that belonging to Britt.