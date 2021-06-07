Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf to play in All-Star softball game

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado Rockies sluggers Larry Walker and Vinny Castilla will play in the All-Star celebrity softball game following the Futures Game at Denver's Coors Field on July 11 along with Cy Young Award winner CC Sabathia, former All-Star Hunter Pence and Olympic gold medal softball player Jennie Finch.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White also will play in the game.
Rosters will include wrestler The Miz, actors Ross Butler and Charles Melton, singer Kane Brown, rappers JID, Quavo and Residente, dancer JoJo Siwa, television host Karamo and DJ Steve Aoki.