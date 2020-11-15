Seahawks-Rams in tough NFC West tops NFL's 10th week

It's pretty much impossible to argue that the NFC West isn't the league's best division, even with the fading 49ers plagued by injuries.

Two of its powers face off Sunday when the first-place Seahawks visit the runner-up Rams.

These teams have been a bit schizophrenic in 2020.

Seattle can outscore most opponents, and it needs to weekly because it has the worst pass defense in the league, giving up 362.1 yards per game.