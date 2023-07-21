Seahawks' Quandre Diggs grateful for NFL success, Bobby Wagner's return

Diggs is thankful to have a Seahawks legend back alongside him on the defense.

RENTON, Wash. — Quandre Diggs never gets tired of talking about the good fortune football has brought to his life.

Even after he broke his leg in the last game of the 2021 season, the Seahawks safety took it as a challenge, worked hard to rehab his injury and returned to start game one the following season.

"Every day. I never take this for granted," explained Diggs. "I see my guys like Jamal (Adams) and Jordyn (Brooks) on the sideline and I just keep telling them to keep pushing. Everybody's race is different. I think it's just all a blessing and I'm thankful. I know my wife gets tired of me saying it, but I'm thankful to be able to come out to these workouts and enjoy it."

Diggs knows the importance of having quality players up and down the roster, and when the Los Angeles Rams released future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner, Diggs quickly campaigned for the 'Hawks to bring him back to Seattle.

Diggs says it's more than just Wagner's leadership.

"I think it's the calmness, the cool demeanor, the jokes and the things that he does to keep everybody in line," Diggs said. "I think that's dope.

"He has that quality that when he says something, it's business. When he's serious, he's serious. When he's playing, he's playing. But when he gets in that huddle and he makes the call, he's loud and clear. You definitely hear him say it so you go and do it."

Diggs believes strong relationships among teammates help lead to success.