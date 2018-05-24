During his tenure in the Emerald City, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has made quite a name for himself as one of the League’s top-tier players at his position. Last season Wilson set an NFL record by accounting for 86 percent of Seattle’s offensive production, garnering significant talk in the MVP conversation along the way.

But what motivates the former Wisconsin Badger to get up every morning and make the sacrifices necessary to be an NFL quarterback? If you ask Wilson, it’s his alter ego, “Mr. Unlimited.”

“Hey guys, Russell here. Yes, the typical boring Russell, Robot Russell the one you guys love to know. I’m real, real exciting. I’m real exciting,” Wilson explained by poking fun at the fact he is commonly critiqued for his by-the-numbers and robotic responses in interviews.

“But anyways everybody has to have an alter ego right?” he continued. “And I’ve been thinking about what my alter ego would be and I think I have an alter ego. His name is Mr. Unlimited. You got to be unlimited. You got to have a thought process of being unlimited. So when people ask you what you’re thinking about or what you want to do in life or where you want to go, tell them I’m unlimited. You know what I mean.”

Wilson then proceeded to give examples of how “Mr. Unlimited” helps him in various facets of his life by answering questions from an unseen woman, presumably his wife Ciara.

“So when they ask you certain questions like… ‘What brings you motivation, Russell?’ Mr. Unlimited! ‘Who’s your role model, Russell?’ Unlimited! ‘Who’s your go-to person for advice, Russell?’ They think Pete Carroll, they think this person, that person . . . love you Pete but it’s Mr. Unlimited!”

Of course, when watching the video it’s clear Wilson is merely having some fun on Twitter by giving himself a fun nickname of sorts. However, not everyone was all too impressed by the “Mr. Unlimited” moniker.

Russell Wilson named his alter ego “Mr. Unlimited” which sounds like a super hero that rescues people from mediocre cell phone plans — Lydia Cruz (@TheLydiaCruz) May 22, 2018

Social media fun or not, the Seahawks just might need Wilson to truly become “Mr. Unlimited” for them next season if they hope to return to the postseason, Considering the major roster overhaul Seattle underwent this offseason, they will be relying on their franchise quarterback to navigate them through potentially stormy seas.

