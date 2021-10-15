Seahawks put Russell Wilson, Chris Carson on injured reserve

The Seattle Seahawks have placed quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Chris Carson on injured reserve.

Both players will be unavailable at least until Seattle's game on Nov. 14 against Green Bay.

Wilson had surgery on his right middle finger.

The Seahawks were hopeful Carson would return for Sunday's game after missing last week.

Carson has been dealing with a long-term neck issue, according to head coach Pete Carroll.

The Seahawks hope to have running back Rashaad Penny back in practice next week. If things go well, Penny could be in line to play in week 7 against the Saints.