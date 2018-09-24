The Seattle Seahawks won their first game of the regular season Sunday afternoon, beating the Dallas Cowboys 24-13 at CenturyLink Field. Now 1-2 on the year, here are three takeaways from the season opener.

The Seahawks can run the ball

Seattle does have a run game, it just wasn’t evident in the first two matchups of the season. But Sunday afternoon against the Cowboys, the Seahawks running backs came to play.

Chris Carson finished as the team’s leading rusher with 32 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown on the day.

The score marked the first rushing touchdown of his career.

“Chris was really a workhorse today, over 30 carries,” coach Pete Carroll said during his postgame press conference. “I just thought the whole feel of it, the mentality fit together precisely how we hoped to see it – now it’s our job to recreate it and do something again with it this week.”

Penny, who spelled Carson throughout the game, logged just three touches for five yards.

Against Dallas, the Seahawks totaled 113 net rushing yards on 39 attempts.

The offensive line can do it its job

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson remained standing throughout the entire first half of the ball game as Seattle’s offensive line didn’t allow a sack until early in the third quarter.

Wilson, who had been sacked a total of 12 times in his first two outings, was clearly more effective against the Cowboys while under protection.

The quarterback threw two touchdowns and no interceptions Sunday afternoon and wasn’t forced to scramble for his life.

“Really proud to be able to see the offensive line go out there and protect Russ and allow us to run the football,” Carroll said after the game. “We ran the football 39 times today. That’s what we’re talking about!”

Earl Thoms is the IT factor of the defense

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was a question mark to play Sunday against Dallas after sitting out two practices this week. But Thomas showed up big time against Dallas when it mattered.

Logging two interceptions, two passes defended and seven tackles on the day, Thomas proved why he is worthy of his All-Pro status.

Thomas now has three interceptions on the season.

“Earl had a heck off a game with his two picks,” Carroll told reporters. “Both of them were fantastic catches. I didn’t get to see them as clear as I want to and I will, but they looked incredible.

“Those were great plays.”

