Seahawks preview: Seattle's surging offense faces a reeling Saints team

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks offense broke out in a big way last week, finishing with 48 points and 555 yards in a win over the Detroit Lions.

It was a much-needed performance after the first two weeks of the season when the Seahawks were last in plays per game and operating at a snail-like pace. In the last two games, the Seahawks have run 66 plays per game, up from 48. They're also second in the entire league on snaps coming with over 15 seconds remaining on the play clock, as Pete Carroll has steadily hastened the unit's pace.

In fact, the last eight Seahawks drives of the game ended with touchdown, touchdown, field goal, touchdown, missed field goal, touchdown, field goal and touchdown. There were no punts or turnovers as Seattle eeked out a 48-45 win on the road.

The defense didn't play well, but the Lions have been the league's No. 1 offense through the first month of the season. They've been successful against every team.

Rashaad Penny rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns (each was over 30 yards). He rushed for 141 yards in the Seahawks' first three games combined.

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett combined for 13 receptions and 240 receiving yards, too. (Note: Lockett needs just 41 yards to pass Shaun Alexander for second on Seattle's all-time yards list. He needs 100 more yards to become just the second player in franchise history to reach 11,000 total yards, factoring in rushing, receiving, kickoff and punt return yardage.)

The encouraging performance last week showed that the Seahawks' offense is capable of a high ceiling if everything breaks the right way.

Game info

Matchup : Seahawks (2-2) at Saints (2-2)

: Seahawks (2-2) at Saints (2-2) Time: Sunday, 10 a.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. Location: Caesar's Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesar's Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana Key Seahawks: Geno Smith (QB), Rashaad Penny (RB), DK Metcalf (WR)

Geno Smith (QB), Rashaad Penny (RB), DK Metcalf (WR) Key Saints: Alvin Kamara (RB), Chris Olave (WR),

Geno Smith > Russell Wilson?

Quarterback Geno Smith's stats were conveniently left out of the opening section, because it's worth exploring how good he has been in-depth.

Through four starts, Smith is completing 77.3% of his passes for 1,037 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Smith's completion percentage is the top mark in the NFL and he's the only quarterback in the NFL with over 75% completion, 1,000 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Only Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes have a higher passer rating through four weeks than Smith (108.0).

Smith's Pro Football Focus grade is 84.5 overall through the first four games, the best mark of any NFL quarterback.

And the longtime backup has shaved his sack rate in half to just 4.3% so far. His career average has always hovered above 8%.

Smith's encouraging start has allowed the Seahawks to utilize its star pass catchers and open up lanes for Penny to carve up the defense. It's a nice formula going forward.

We might just be living in a timeline where Smith is better than Russell Wilson.

The floundering Saints

Meanwhile, the Saints are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. The team's only victory was a 27-26 over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

Injuries have played a part in the freefall, but the Saints were a limited offensive team to begin with.

Jameis Winston has thrown more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (4). He's already been sacked 11 times in three starts. Andy Dalton replaced Winston due to injury, but wasn't productive either.

All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara is performing at career lows, while being stymied in the passing game. Michael Thomas is already battling injuries.

The main standout offensively is first-round rookie Chris Olave, who is in the top 10 in receiving yards (335).

Otherwise, the Saints have been an unmitigated disaster. At least they're at home this week.

Injury report

Saints: Winston (back and ankle) and Thomas (foot) have not been able to practice this week. They are unlikely to play this week.

Kamara (ribs) has practiced on a limited basis this week. He's on track to make his return to the starting lineup after missing the previous game.

Seahawks: Penny (shoulder) missed practice Wednesday, but logged a full practice on Thursday. He'll resume the lead role again this week.

Rookie Kenneth Walker (shoulder) was added to the injury report Thursday but he practiced in "limited" capacity.

Guard Gabe Jackson (calf) had a limited practice Thursday, while guard Phil Haynes (ankle) managed a full practice.

