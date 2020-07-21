Seahawks prepare for quiet training camp for a change

Seattle Seahawks training camp is one of the hottest tickets for their fans in a normal year.

But instead of fans watching and yelling from the berm next to the field, it'll be unusually quiet for the Seahawks when training camp starts.

Seattle is scheduled to report on July 28.

The primary focus will be on the rebuilt offensive line, additions to the pass rush and the continuing unknown about Quinton Dunbar and his off-field legal problems.