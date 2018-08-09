Seattle Seahawks fans will get their first in-game look at rookie Rashaad Penny on Sunday against the Broncos in Denver. However, he will be splitting time not just with Chris Carson, but possibly with Mike Davis and C.J. Prosise as well.

“We’d like to get all of our guys some reps,” offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday. “We don’t necessarily (say), we got to get to get this guy so many carries, got to get this guy so many touches. We’ll just see how the flow of the game goes. You’re going to see them all, which is cool.”

Penny missed the last two preseason games with a finger injury that required surgery but he is no longer listed on the injury report. With Penny back in the mix, all Seahawks running backs could be in the rotation on Sunday.

“I think we’d like to get them all involved in some regard, doesn’t necessarily have to be just on offense, but again, each guy is going to be ready,” Schottenheimer continued. “I think it’s important to have a number of backs and they play off each other, which is fun – it’s cool to see when they’re excited when the other guy has success. It’s a young group of backs so I think they’re all confident, but they’re also pulling for their brothers.”

Prosise may see some action on the special teams, a role he held during the preseason. However, his pass-catching skills will likely allow him to see the field on third-down sets as well.

With all four running backs expected to get some playing time, it presents an added challenge for the Broncos’ defense.

Fans will get their first look at the full carousel of Seahawks running backs on Sunday, with kickoff slated for 1:25 p.m. PT.

