The Seattle Seahawks will suit up their sixth different tight end of the season on Sunday, now that veteran Ed Dickson is back on the active roster after spending the first seven weeks on the Non-Football Injury List.

While Dickson is expected to be Seattle’s primary option at the position going forward, the Seahawks plan to ease him in this week.

“Well, we’re going to be careful,” coach Pete Carroll said on Friday. “He has worked really hard to get back and he’s been probably much more so than a regular guy coming off of rehab because he’s had time to do that so he’s ahead of what most guys would be, conditioning-wise. We’re going to monitor as we go. We’ve got a thought in mind but we’re looking for him to be involved. We’ll just see how he handles it during the game.”

Dickson has been used mostly as a blocking tight end in his eight-year career, although he did have five catches for 175 yards last season against the Lions.

In Seattle’s run-heavy offense, Dickson’s added blocking will be a nice boost. Plus, at six-foot-four and 250 pounds, he represents a nice red zone target for Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

Dickson was frustrated that he was left on the non-football injury list before the season began, feeling that he was healthy enough to play.

While missing seven weeks is not ideal, it did allow Dickson to get very healthy and well-rested. He missed important time learning the offense and getting on the field with his teammates, but the veteran did a good job of staying engaged while he was rehabbing, which should help him adjust to the offense smoothly.

“That’s all important, that he really made a good effort to be as engaged as he could be,” Carroll continued. “We maxed that part of it out and again, we had a really upscale workout routine for him to assure that he could come back and stay back and really be ahead of what most cases (where it’s) ‘okay, I’m just coming off rehab.’ He was ready a couple weeks back and a few weeks ago and was able to really condition hard. Hopefully, that will help out.”

Dickson will split tight end duties with Nick Vannett and Darrell Daniels, now that Tyrone Swoopes was cut to clear the roster spot. Tackle George Fant may still see some time in the tight end spot on running downs as well.

