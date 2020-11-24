Seahawks place Olsen on IR, sign Harrison to active roster

The Seahawks have placed veteran tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve after he suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot in Seattle's game against Arizona.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seahawks have placed veteran tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve after he suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot in Seattle's game against Arizona.

Seahawks TE Greg Olsen went to the medical tent after going down on a non-contact injury. pic.twitter.com/zh0tYUkqOY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 20, 2020

Seattle elevated defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison to the active roster to take Olsen's spot.

Harrison had been added off the practice squad for the previous two games and was expected to be added to the active roster this week.