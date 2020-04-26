SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks were not in search of projects in this year's NFL draft. That might have to do with the changes to this offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Seahawks appeared to focus less on the quantity of selections and more on players who can be successful contributors without major makeovers.

Seattle finished the draft with eight selections, tied for the fewest made by general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll during their tenures.

All eight picks were from programs in Power Five conferences. Several could contribute right away.

The Hawks started off in the fourth round by selecting Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson, 133rd overall. He caught 48 passes and didn't drop one ball.

Seattle believes he can play in the slot, as well.

Near the end of the fourth round, 144th overall, Seattle selected Miami running back DeeJay Dallas. Dallas ran for 693 yards at 6 yards per carry in 2019.

He started as a wide receiver for the Hurricanes. By midway through his freshman season, they moved him to running back.

Dallas can play special teams, receiver, wildcat QB, or running back.

In the 5th round, the Hawks found some help for the defensive line. They grabbed Alton Robinson 148th overall.

Robinson recorded 14.5 sacks and 27 tackles for loss over his junior and senior season.

He told reporters that he's been working out at a gym in Bellevue with some Seahawks, prior to the draft. Former Seahawk Cliff Avril was also there and helped him with some drills.

Florida receiver Freddie Swain was the last pick in the sixth round.

He caught 38 passes for 517 yards and 7 touchdowns in his senior season. Swain will likely play in the slot for Seattle and on special teams.

In the seventh round, GM John Schneider made a trade with Miami. Seattle sent a 6th round pick in 2021 to the Dolphins for a 2020 7th rounder.

The Hawks used that pick, 251st overall, to select tight end Stephen Sullivan. Sullivan can play wide receiver, as well. He's 6'5" and 248 pounds.

Sullivan rarely saw the ball on a very talented offense. He caught 12 passes for 230 yards last season. In his junior season, he grabbed 23 passes for 363 yards.

He's got quite an amazing story on the way to the NFL. Sullivan was homeless at times and had periods of going without food while growing up. He shared his story with the media on Saturday.