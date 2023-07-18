Seahawks open training camp with attention on defense's potential improvement from last season

KEY STORYLINES: The Seahawks enter training camp with very few position competitions, but the important questions will surround health. Most of those are on the defensive side and center on where Jamal Adams is in his recovery from a major leg injury suffered in last year's season opener, and where linebacker Jordyn Brooks is at coming back from a torn ACL late in the season. There is also some question on whether starting right tackle Abraham Lucas and starting cornerback Tariq Woolen will be fully healthy after minor surgeries in the spring. An offseason overhaul on the defensive side will lead to most of the focus in training camp looking to improve a unit that ranked 25th in the league in total defense. The return of Wagner and Reed should help, and Jones is a major addition, but Seattle still has questions on the interior defensive line. Love appears to be an instant leader to pair with veteran Quandre Diggs and Adams if he's healthy. The offense should take steps forward with Geno Smith in charge for a second season and the addition of a playmaker such as Smith-Njigba, but whether the Seahawks have made up ground with the 49ers in the NFC West will depend on the defensive improvement.