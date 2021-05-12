x
Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Seahawks

Seahawks open 2021 season in Indianapolis, will play in 5 primetime games

The 17-game regular season schedule for the Seattle Seahawks.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks' season opens on the road when they face the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 12.

This is the 15th time in 22 seasons that the Seahawks open their season on the road.

The Seahawks will play in five primetime games, including three at home.

Pre-season schedule

TBD at Las Vegas Raiders

TBD host Denver Broncos

TBD host LA Chargers

Season schedule

Sept. 9 at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m. kickoff

Sept. 19 host Tennessee Titans, 1:25 p.m. kickoff 

Sept. 26 at Minnesota Viking, 1:25 p.m. kickoff

Oct. 3 at San Francisco 49ers, 1:05 p.m. kickoff 

Oct. 7 host LA Rams, 5:20 p.m. kickoff 

Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 5:20 p.m. kickoff 

Oct. 25 host New Orleans Saints, 5:15 p.m. kickoff

Oct. 31 host Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:05 p.m. kickoff 

Week 9 - Bye

Nov. 14 at Green Bay Packers, 1:25 p.m. kickoff 

Nov. 21 host Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m. kickoff 

Nov. 29 at Washington Football Team, 5:15 p.m. kickoff 

Dec. 5 host San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 p.m. kickoff 

Dec. 12 at Houston Texans, 10 a.m. kickoff 

Dec. 19 at LA Rams, 1:25 p.m. kickoff 

Dec. 26 host Chicago Bears, 1:05 p.m. kickoff 

Jan. 2 host Detroit Lions, 1:25 p.m. kickoff 

Dec. 9 at Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m. kickoff 