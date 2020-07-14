Seahawks' Olsen to join Fox as NFL analyst after retirement

Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen has agreed to a contract with Fox Sports to become its No. 2 NFL game analyst once he retires from football.

Olsen signed a one-year, $6.9 million contract with the Seahawks earlier this offseason after spending nine seasons with the Panthers.

Greg Olsen signs with FOX, will work as commentator after retiring https://t.co/1WaK9M5rp5 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 13, 2020

The New York Post was the first to report the news.