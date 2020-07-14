x
Seahawks' Olsen to join Fox as NFL analyst after retirement

Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen has agreed to a contract with Fox Sports to become its No. 2 NFL game analyst once he retires from football.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen warms up prior to the team's NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C. Released by Carolina in late January, Olsen eventually signed a $7 million, one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks in February after considering Washington and Buffalo as other potential landing spots. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen told The Associated Press he has agreed to a contract with Fox Sports to become its No. 2 NFL game analyst once he retires from football.

Olsen signed a one-year, $6.9 million contract with the Seahawks earlier this offseason after spending nine seasons with the Panthers. 

The New York Post was the first to report the news. 

The 35-year-old Olsen will partner with Kevin Burkhardt in the booth once the 13-year NFL veteran decides to call it quits. 